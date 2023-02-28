Robert W. Baird lifts Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] price surged by 1.13 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Columbia Banking System Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Verra Mobility to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASD:COLB) will replace Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASD:UMPQ) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Verra Mobility Corp. (NASD:VRRM) will replace Columbia Banking System in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 1. Columbia Banking System is acquiring Umpqua Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Columbia Banking System will have a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 5539180 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Verra Mobility Corporation shares reached a high of $17.205 and dropped to a low of $16.63 until finishing in the latest session at $17.04.

The one-year VRRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.62. The average equity rating for VRRM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VRRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

VRRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, VRRM shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.02 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verra Mobility Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.58 and a Gross Margin at +72.41. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

VRRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 38.76%.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,824 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,693,696, which is approximately 0.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 10,399,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.2 million in VRRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $162.68 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly 4.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 17,703,409 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 17,124,890 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 130,893,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,721,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,953,750 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,091,350 shares during the same period.