Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] Revenue clocked in at $3.10 million, down -18.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] traded at a low on 02/27/23, posting a -30.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.85. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Guggenheim 2022 Immunology and Neurology Conference and the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim 2022 Immunology & Neurology Conference on November 14 – 15, 2022 in New York, NY, and will participate in the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on November 15 – 16, 2022 in New York, NY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11606092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 30.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.52%.

The market cap for RETA stock reached $1.28 billion, with 36.65 million shares outstanding and 30.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 709.20K shares, RETA reached a trading volume of 11606092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RETA shares is $62.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on RETA stock. On December 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RETA shares from 110 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 413.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33.

How has RETA stock performed recently?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.82. With this latest performance, RETA shares dropped by -24.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.53, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 32.88 for the last 200 days.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -12546.66 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14074.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -518.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.92.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]

There are presently around $927 million, or 89.30% of RETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETA stocks are: CPMG INC with ownership of 2,896,901, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,705,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.47 million in RETA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $77.19 million in RETA stock with ownership of nearly 0.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RETA] by around 6,370,824 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 4,483,225 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 19,178,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,032,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,018,460 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,074,750 shares during the same period.