Ready Capital Corporation [RC] gain 0.18% so far this year. What now?

Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE: RC] loss -10.72% on the last trading session, reaching $11.16 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Ready Capital and Broadmark Realty Capital Announce Definitive Merger Agreement.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

− Transaction will create the 4th largest commercial mortgage REIT with a capital base of $2.8 billion –.

− Highly synergistic platforms and capital optimization will drive strong earnings per share accretion in 2024 and sustained long-term growth −.

Ready Capital Corporation represents 114.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.25 billion with the latest information. RC stock price has been found in the range of $10.55 to $11.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 752.99K shares, RC reached a trading volume of 7027691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ready Capital Corporation [RC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RC shares is $14.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ready Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for RC stock

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.71. With this latest performance, RC shares dropped by -13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.30 for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.42, while it was recorded at 12.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.68 for the last 200 days.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ready Capital Corporation [RC] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.91 and a Gross Margin at +76.78. Ready Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corporation go to 14.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ready Capital Corporation [RC]

There are presently around $637 million, or 64.80% of RC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,665,116, which is approximately 1.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,624,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.93 million in RC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.91 million in RC stock with ownership of nearly 4.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ready Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE:RC] by around 2,824,394 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,376,475 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 49,880,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,081,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,058,459 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,674 shares during the same period.