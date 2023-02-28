Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Revenue clocked in at $15.70 billion, up 20.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Nordstrom to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 2.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results along with the 2023 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 2, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. EST:.

A sum of 6258167 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.00M shares. Nordstrom Inc. shares reached a high of $19.76 and dropped to a low of $19.28 until finishing in the latest session at $19.37.

The one-year JWN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.21. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $13, while Gordon Haskett kept a Reduce rating on JWN stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.83, while it was recorded at 19.61 for the last single week of trading, and 20.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 10.88%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,967 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V. with ownership of 15,755,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,975,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.22 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $182.47 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -9.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 29,031,109 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 19,395,945 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 53,109,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,536,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,530,268 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,263,694 shares during the same period.