Morgan Stanley [MS] moved down -1.02: Why It’s Important

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] loss -1.02% or -1.0 points to close at $96.70 with a heavy trading volume of 5642853 shares. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health Announces Second Cohort of Innovation Award Winners.

The Alliance for Children’s Mental Health names Closegap, The Confess Project, The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, Strategies for Youth and Up2Us Sports as its second cohort of Innovation Award winners.

Chosen from more than 600 applications, the five winners offer inventive, scalable solutions to fill critical gaps in mental health care for youth.

It opened the trading session at $98.41, the shares rose to $98.475 and dropped to $96.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded 7.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, MS reached to a volume of 5642853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $101.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.11.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.31, while it was recorded at 97.45 for the last single week of trading, and 85.95 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.37. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $137,382 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,747,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.68 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.9 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

818 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 42,935,891 shares. Additionally, 729 investors decreased positions by around 55,512,156 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 1,322,251,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,420,699,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,679,854 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,495,567 shares during the same period.