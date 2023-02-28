Market cap of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] reaches 13.88M – now what?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] gained 9.33% or 0.01 points to close at $0.13 with a heavy trading volume of 33832384 shares. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Rubius Therapeutics Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives and Leadership Changes.

Dannielle Appelhans to Become President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., Appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $0.1334, the shares rose to $0.187 and dropped to $0.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUBY points out that the company has recorded -82.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, RUBY reached to a volume of 33832384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $4, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for RUBY stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.73. With this latest performance, RUBY shares dropped by -52.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2078, while it was recorded at 0.1410 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5482 for the last 200 days.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]

There are presently around $9 million, or 76.60% of RUBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,506,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.55% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,376,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $0.64 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly 0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 1,000,676 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,428,358 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 60,148,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,577,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,772 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,759,882 shares during the same period.