Market cap of Li Auto Inc. [LI] reaches 25.37B – now what?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] gained 0.30% or 0.07 points to close at $23.30 with a heavy trading volume of 13556146 shares. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB17.65 billion (US$2.56 billion)1Quarterly deliveries reached 46,319 vehiclesFull year total revenues reached RMB45.29 billion (US$6.57 billion)Full year deliveries were 133,246 vehicles.

It opened the trading session at $24.36, the shares rose to $24.44 and dropped to $22.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LI points out that the company has recorded -25.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -86.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, LI reached to a volume of 13556146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $34.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.81, while it was recorded at 23.74 for the last single week of trading, and 25.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77 and a Gross Margin at +20.82. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$32,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 123.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $3,419 million, or 29.50% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,101,217, which is approximately -3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,664,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.39 million in LI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $237.54 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -17.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 35,952,779 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 111,485,134 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 684,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,753,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,840,242 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 39,236,040 shares during the same period.