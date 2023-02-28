Market cap of DoorDash Inc. [DASH] reaches 21.60B – now what?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.63% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.33%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that DoorDash Partners with ALDI To Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery.

Propelling DoorDash’s growth in grocery forward, the new partnership brings same-day delivery to more than 2,100 ALDI locations nationwide.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, and ALDI, the grocery price leader for six years running*, today announced a new partnership to bring on-demand grocery delivery to nearly all ALDI locations across 38 states. With the addition of ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, more than 98% of DoorDash’s monthly consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant store on DoorDash.**.

Over the last 12 months, DASH stock dropped by -46.04%. The one-year DoorDash Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.65. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.60 billion, with 384.76 million shares outstanding and 357.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, DASH stock reached a trading volume of 6033448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $78.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on DASH stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 227 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 78.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.33. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.55, while it was recorded at 56.36 for the last single week of trading, and 60.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.68 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,551 million, or 86.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,850,212, which is approximately -0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 29,086,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in DASH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.39 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 46,099,952 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 25,144,980 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 234,176,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,421,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,983,493 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,840,535 shares during the same period.