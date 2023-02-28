Market cap of ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] reaches 2.75M – now what?

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] price surged by 52.90 percent to reach at $1.64. The company report on December 19, 2022 that ContraFect Provides Update from the Futility Analysis of the Phase 3 DISRUPT Study of Exebacase.

A sum of 27141849 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 161.53K shares. ContraFect Corporation shares reached a high of $6.95 and dropped to a low of $4.61 until finishing in the latest session at $4.74.

The one-year CFRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.81. The average equity rating for CFRX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $400.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $15 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ContraFect Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while WBB Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CFRX stock.

CFRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.58. With this latest performance, CFRX shares dropped by -35.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 67.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ContraFect Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41.

ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CFRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.80% of CFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 51,189, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.39% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in CFRX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $89000.0 in CFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContraFect Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ:CFRX] by around 61,725 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 30,599 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 50,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,639 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 18,683 shares during the same period.