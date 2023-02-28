Market Analysts see The Mosaic Company [MOS] falling to $43. Time to buy?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] closed the trading session at $53.01 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.75, while the highest price level was $53.54. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Mosaic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2022. The company’s earnings release, market update, and supplemental materials are available at https:

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.83 percent and weekly performance of 6.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 5065552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $56.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $61 to $50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.67, while it was recorded at 51.02 for the last single week of trading, and 51.14 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +30.20. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,633 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,787,718, which is approximately 0.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,678,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in MOS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.2 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 40.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 29,429,788 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 31,028,837 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 234,440,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,899,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,813,328 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,906,315 shares during the same period.