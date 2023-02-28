Market Analysts see PPL Corporation [PPL] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.37%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that PPL Capital Funding, Inc. announces pricing of $900 million of 2.875% Exchangeable Senior Notes.

PPL Capital Funding, Inc. (“PPL Capital Funding”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), announced today the pricing of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.875% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). PPL Capital Funding also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on February 24, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in $882 million in net proceeds to PPL Capital Funding after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount but before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by PPL Capital Funding (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes).

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of PPL Capital Funding and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior, unsecured basis by PPL Corporation. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.875% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2023. The notes will mature on March 15, 2028, unless earlier exchanged, redeemed or repurchased.

Over the last 12 months, PPL stock rose by 6.21%. The one-year PPL Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.34. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.42 billion, with 736.37 million shares outstanding and 735.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, PPL stock reached a trading volume of 5525728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.39 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.22, while it was recorded at 27.73 for the last single week of trading, and 28.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,626 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,068,873, which is approximately -1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,970,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

381 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 44,269,727 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 35,875,933 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 450,742,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,888,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,978,075 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,965,262 shares during the same period.