Market Analysts see Novavax Inc. [NVAX] falling to $37. Time to buy?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a low on 02/27/23, posting a -1.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.67. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on February 28, 2023.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global vaccines company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5661360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 5.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.41%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $757.58 million, with 84.98 million shares outstanding and 84.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 5661360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $207 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. On September 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 132 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.47. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.94 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 29.93 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 58.20%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $457 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,844,653, which is approximately 17.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,076,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.68 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.51 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 10.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,989,891 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 4,417,154 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 27,249,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,657,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,710,541 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,785,257 shares during the same period.