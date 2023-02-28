Market Analysts see iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gaining to $5.10. Time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price surged by 3.95 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on February 22, 2023 that iQIYI, Inc. 2022 Letter to Investors.

A sum of 15892675 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.07M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $7.41 and dropped to a low of $6.85 until finishing in the latest session at $7.37.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.16. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.80, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 27.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

IQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to -1.16%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,792 million, or 68.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 25,325,277, which is approximately 25.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., holding 23,529,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.41 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $170.79 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 44,662,315 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 57,159,618 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 141,264,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,086,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,619,181 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 36,707,100 shares during the same period.