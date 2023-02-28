Manchester United plc [MANU] Is Currently -9.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] loss -9.22% or -2.11 points to close at $20.78 with a heavy trading volume of 5163793 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Manchester United Plc and TeamViewer AG Reach Agreement on Future Partnership.

After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the club’s shirt front sponsorship.

Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market.

It opened the trading session at $21.02, the shares rose to $21.865 and dropped to $19.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MANU points out that the company has recorded 53.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -99.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, MANU reached to a volume of 5163793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for MANU stock

Manchester United plc [MANU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.08. With this latest performance, MANU shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.90, while it was recorded at 22.42 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27.

Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -0.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Manchester United plc [MANU]

There are presently around $889 million, or 82.80% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 11,018,676, which is approximately 0.856% of the company’s market cap and around 5.25% of the total institutional ownership; ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,454,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.68 million in MANU stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $71.24 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly -19.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 8,981,112 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 7,694,605 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 26,110,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,786,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,534,483 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,652,252 shares during the same period.