Inpixon [INPX] moved up 19.13: Why It’s Important

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] closed the trading session at $1.37 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.145, while the highest price level was $1.44. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Inpixon Announces Record Date and Details for Distribution for Enterprise Apps Business Spin-Off.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) today announced that its board of directors has set March 6, 2023 as the record date (“Record Date”) for the dividend of shares of common stock of CXApp Holding Corp. (“CXApp Holding”) to be distributed to Inpixon securityholders in order to effect the spin-off of Inpixon’s enterprise apps business (including its workplace experience technologies, indoor mapping, events platform, augmented reality and related business solutions). The dividend in CXApp Holding shares is expected to be distributed to holders of Inpixon’s outstanding capital stock and certain other securities as of the Record Date (“Inpixon Securityholders”) on or about March 14, 2023, the expected closing date of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) between CXApp Holding and KINS Technology Group Inc. (“KINS”) (Nasdaq: “KINZ”, “KINZU” for units, “KINZW” for warrants). Following the closing of the Business Combination, KINS will change its name to “CXApp Inc.” (“New CXApp”) and begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the stock ticker symbol “CXAI,” and Inpixon will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the stock ticker symbol “INPX.”.

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon said, “I’m excited to announce this next step in the progression of this transaction that will allow capital and operational resources to be focused on the growth of the workplace experience business. In addition to allowing each of the Inpixon and CXApp Holding businesses the opportunity to pursue their own operational and strategic priorities, our shareholders will also have the benefit of receiving securities valued at $69 million in a separate, publicly traded company in addition to retaining their Inpixon shares.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.41 percent and weekly performance of 9.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, INPX reached to a volume of 6143112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4607, while it was recorded at 1.1960 for the last single week of trading, and 7.0380 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.09% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 47,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in INPX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $49000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 3343.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 474,883 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 63,995 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,226 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 20,819 shares during the same period.