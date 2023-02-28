Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $87

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] gained 0.29% or 0.23 points to close at $80.89 with a heavy trading volume of 4929105 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Gilead Sciences: Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

This Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, we recognize the major strides made to combat the disproportionate impact of HIV on Black communities – but there is more work to do.Learn why access and education around screening, prevention and care are important.

It opened the trading session at $81.16, the shares rose to $81.31 and dropped to $80.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GILD points out that the company has recorded 27.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.04M shares, GILD reached to a volume of 4929105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $89.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GILD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 60 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GILD stock

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.91, while it was recorded at 82.45 for the last single week of trading, and 72.09 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $83,623 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 131,560,250, which is approximately 2.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,038,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.06 billion in GILD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.57 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 19.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 845 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 75,758,618 shares. Additionally, 852 investors decreased positions by around 49,093,178 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 908,931,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,033,783,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,156,034 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 5,503,047 shares during the same period.