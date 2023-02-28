fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Is Currently -13.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.25%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that FuboTV Delivered Over $1 Billion in Global Annual Revenue in 2022; Closed Year With $984 Million in Revenue and 1.445 Million Subscribers in North America.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, delivering record highs in annual revenue and subscribers across its global business and exceeding previously announced forecasts. Notably, the company surpassed $1 billion in global annual revenue for the first time.

In North America (NA), Fubo achieved $984 million in total revenue (up 55% year-over-year), including $100 million in advertising revenue, and reached 1.445 million subscribers (up 29% year-over-year). Fubo’s fourth quarter revenue in NA was $312.1 million (up 36% year-over-year) while ad revenue was $33.6 million during the quarter (up 30% year-over-year).

Over the last 12 months, FUBO stock dropped by -76.16%. The one-year fuboTV Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.55. The average equity rating for FUBO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $388.96 million, with 195.32 million shares outstanding and 186.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.84M shares, FUBO stock reached a trading volume of 46132248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

FUBO Stock Performance Analysis:

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.25. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into fuboTV Inc. Fundamentals:

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $157 million, or 38.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,532,950, which is approximately 13.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,574,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.15 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.15 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 1.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 16,410,165 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 11,278,702 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 50,794,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,483,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,726,799 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,489,304 shares during the same period.