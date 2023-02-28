For Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], Analyst sees a rise to $170. What next?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] loss -0.22% or -0.34 points to close at $155.63 with a heavy trading volume of 7265141 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Johnson & Johnson Names Paula A. Johnson, President of Wellesley College, to its Board of Directors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that Paula A. Johnson, MD, MPH, President of Wellesley College, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Paula Johnson to Johnson & Johnson’s Board of Directors,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “Paula is an impressive leader, physician-scientist, and educator, with expertise in improving health outcomes for patients around the globe. Her extensive knowledge of medical research, public health, and health policy, and her proven leadership across complex organizations will provide a unique skillset to the Johnson & Johnson Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board, we look forward to working with Paula as the Company continues to innovate to profoundly impact health for humanity.”.

It opened the trading session at $156.45, the shares rose to $156.90 and dropped to $155.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNJ points out that the company has recorded -6.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 7265141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $183.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $178, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 74.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.09 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.22, while it was recorded at 157.02 for the last single week of trading, and 171.11 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $287,229 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 246,826,621, which is approximately 0.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,802,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.94 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.11 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,890 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 67,098,198 shares. Additionally, 1,620 investors decreased positions by around 42,143,814 shares, while 377 investors held positions by with 1,736,344,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,845,586,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 271 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,719,735 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,706,634 shares during the same period.