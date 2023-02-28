Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is 12.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] gained 0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $43.03 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Dynatrace and Snyk Unify Security Insights Across the Entire Software Lifecycle.

“DevSecOps Lifecycle Coverage with Snyk” app, developed with the new Dynatrace AppEngine, will enable teams to mitigate security risks across pre-production and production environments, including runtime vulnerability detection, blocking, and remediation.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced a strategic technology alliance with Snyk to make software delivery more secure. The alliance will leverage the DevSecOps Lifecycle Coverage with Snyk app, built using the new Dynatrace® AppEngine. This app is designed to connect Snyk container scans in pre-production with Dynatrace production-runtime insights. It will also enable security and development teams to use the Dynatrace® platform to unlock precise, AI-powered answers that detail and prioritize vulnerabilities across the software lifecycle, with guidance that allows them to proactively remediate security risks.

Dynatrace Inc. represents 287.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.57 billion with the latest information. DT stock price has been found in the range of $42.68 to $44.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 5853683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $48.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.06, while it was recorded at 42.98 for the last single week of trading, and 38.33 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 20.01%.

There are presently around $12,500 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,257,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957.76 million in DT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $847.68 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 1.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 19,393,169 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 15,749,584 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 255,355,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,497,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,811,872 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,898,057 shares during the same period.