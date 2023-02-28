Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $4

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] closed the trading session at $1.04 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9468, while the highest price level was $1.08. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Diversified Healthcare Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, March 2nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. On Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Francis and Chief Financial Officer Richard Siedel will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 7884952.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.79 percent and weekly performance of 20.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, DHC reached to a volume of 6589621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

DHC stock trade performance evaluation

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.58. With this latest performance, DHC shares gained by 40.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7375, while it was recorded at 0.8776 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3291 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $188 million, or 82.30% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,671,391, which is approximately -23.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,083,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.77 million in DHC stocks shares; and FLAT FOOTED LLC, currently with $17.4 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly -11.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 45,658,068 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 61,243,289 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 73,753,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,654,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,267,978 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 12,420,451 shares during the same period.