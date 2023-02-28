Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Revenue clocked in at $50.58 billion, up 15.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] traded at a high on 02/27/23, posting a 1.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.84. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter and Full Year 2022 Profit.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Generated double-digit operating margin in December quarter with EPS ahead of guidance.

Expect March quarter revenue to accelerate further relative to 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7957160 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at 2.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $24.38 billion, with 641.24 million shares outstanding and 638.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 7957160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On December 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DAL shares from 50 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.10 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.96, while it was recorded at 37.37 for the last single week of trading, and 34.12 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 37.41%.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $16,599 million, or 67.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,496,733, which is approximately 1.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,054,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $848.64 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 29,411,678 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 21,556,398 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 387,703,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,671,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,783,643 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,977,111 shares during the same period.