Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $41.00 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.19 during the day while it closed the day at $41.00. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Dell Technologies Accelerates Adoption of Open Telecom Network Architectures.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

News summary.

Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks expand to support Red Hat technologies, for simple and efficient open, cloud-native infrastructure deployment and management of telecom networks.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -3.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DELL stock has declined by -8.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.41% and gained 1.94% year-on date.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $29.66 billion, with 728.00 million shares outstanding and 234.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 5148203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $49.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $61, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DELL shares from 66 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.93, while it was recorded at 41.67 for the last single week of trading, and 42.03 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 2.96%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,876 million, or 82.40% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,573,498, which is approximately -1.666% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 19,217,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $787.94 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $666.43 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 19,869,376 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 19,778,330 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 152,459,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,106,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,646,559 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,869,173 shares during the same period.