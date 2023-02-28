Citigroup lifts Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.42 at the close of the session, down -0.89%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Newell Brands to Present at 2023 CAGNY Conference.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and President, Chris Peterson, will present at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference. The presentation will begin at 10:00 A.M. ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the presentation.

Newell Brands Inc. stock is now 10.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWL Stock saw the intraday high of $14.81 and lowest of $14.3046 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.70, which means current price is +9.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 6426097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $16.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $16 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.59, while it was recorded at 14.45 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 0.74%.

There are presently around $5,702 million, or 94.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,566,082, which is approximately -1.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,361,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $682.96 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $635.15 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 1.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 37,640,009 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 26,161,263 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 331,588,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,389,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,207,609 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,145,758 shares during the same period.