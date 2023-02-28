Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] Is Currently 47.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ: BLBX] jumped around 0.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, up 47.27%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Blackboxstocks Provides Fourth Quarter and 2022 Revenue Guidance.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today the Company’s estimated revenue range for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2022.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, revenue is expected to be between $0.95 million – $1.05 million, lower than the record $1.69 million reported in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, is expected to be between $4.85 million – $4.95 million. Blackbox reported record revenue in 2021 of $6.11 million.

Blackboxstocks Inc. stock is now 170.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLBX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.14 and lowest of $0.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.50, which means current price is +199.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 277.46K shares, BLBX reached a trading volume of 16658833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLBX shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackboxstocks Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has BLBX stock performed recently?

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.46. With this latest performance, BLBX shares gained by 84.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5180, while it was recorded at 0.6290 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8966 for the last 200 days.

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.27 and a Gross Margin at +69.39. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.50.

Blackboxstocks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of BLBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLBX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 30,245, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in BLBX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13000.0 in BLBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackboxstocks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ:BLBX] by around 18,562 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 319,192 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 206,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLBX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,162 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 161,526 shares during the same period.