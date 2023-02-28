Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Revenue clocked in at $3.12 billion, down -15.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] slipped around -0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.04 at the close of the session, down -2.10%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Bilibili to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 2, 2023-.

Bilibili Inc. stock is now -15.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BILI Stock saw the intraday high of $20.86 and lowest of $19.915 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.00, which means current price is +0.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.74M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 8330820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $27.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $11.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85.

How has BILI stock performed recently?

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -28.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.45, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading, and 21.21 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.03.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.57. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$666,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $1,625 million, or 25.50% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,451,017, which is approximately 11.715% of the company’s market cap and around 3.24% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,885,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.15 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $200.4 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 17,761,975 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 19,203,330 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 44,134,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,099,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,267,693 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,976,942 shares during the same period.