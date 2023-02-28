Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $55

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] loss -0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $39.82 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

Baxter International Inc. represents 507.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.27 billion with the latest information. BAX stock price has been found in the range of $39.71 to $40.575.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 5094895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $48.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 68 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.00 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.86, while it was recorded at 40.44 for the last single week of trading, and 56.99 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $17,520 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,524,097, which is approximately 16.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,705,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.44 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -38.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 62,971,888 shares. Additionally, 506 investors decreased positions by around 58,904,564 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 318,091,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,968,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,502,528 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,605 shares during the same period.