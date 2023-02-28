Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Is Currently -4.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] closed the trading session at $2.58 on 02/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.55, while the highest price level was $2.65.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.57 percent and weekly performance of -4.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.55M shares, BBD reached to a volume of 31315424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $3.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BBD stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,071 million, or 17.70% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 83,527,415, which is approximately 13.644% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; ABRDN PLC, holding 67,171,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.3 million in BBD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $146.05 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly -0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 154,113,271 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 211,964,364 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 436,515,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 802,593,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,920,156 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 87,402,135 shares during the same period.