B. Riley Securities lifts Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRMK] traded at a high on 02/27/23, posting a 17.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.92. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Ready Capital and Broadmark Realty Capital Announce Definitive Merger Agreement.

− Transaction will create the 4th largest commercial mortgage REIT with a capital base of $2.8 billion –.

− Highly synergistic platforms and capital optimization will drive strong earnings per share accretion in 2024 and sustained long-term growth −.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14576704 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at 4.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for BRMK stock reached $669.56 million, with 132.88 million shares outstanding and 127.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, BRMK reached a trading volume of 14576704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRMK shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRMK stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on BRMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has BRMK stock performed recently?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.36. With this latest performance, BRMK shares gained by 13.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.07 for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.18 and a Gross Margin at +99.07. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71.

Insider trade positions for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]

There are presently around $288 million, or 47.50% of BRMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,452,881, which is approximately 1.936% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,006,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.15 million in BRMK stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $23.86 million in BRMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK] by around 6,318,697 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,686,803 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 42,528,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,533,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRMK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,154,460 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,665,669 shares during the same period.