Argus slashes price target on Netflix Inc. [NFLX] – find out why.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] jumped around 5.88 points on Monday, while shares priced at $323.03 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q4’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix Founder and Executive Chairman Reed Hastings, co-CEO Ted Sarandos, co-CEO Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

Netflix Inc. stock is now 9.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFLX Stock saw the intraday high of $330.00 and lowest of $322.121 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 397.75, which means current price is +11.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 6131108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $354.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $366 to $417. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $410, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 225 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 11.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 90.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 330.38, while it was recorded at 327.24 for the last single week of trading, and 256.83 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 15.97%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $116,657 million, or 80.30% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,523,919, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,732,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.58 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 17.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 929 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 31,164,261 shares. Additionally, 888 investors decreased positions by around 20,319,347 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 309,649,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,133,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 334 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,367,519 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 2,699,340 shares during the same period.