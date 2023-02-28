Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell -23.53% so far this year. What now?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.17 at the close of the session, down -7.87%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that GIVAUDAN TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF MAJOR COSMETIC INGREDIENTS FROM AMYRIS AND TO ESTABLISH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR NATURAL, SUSTAINABLY SOURCED INGREDIENTS FOR THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY.

The bio-based sustainable blockbuster ingredients Squalane, Hemisqualane and Cleanscreen as well as development of future cosmetic ingredients from Amyris will accelerate both companies’ leadership in biofermentation-based chemistry for the beauty industry.

As part of its 2025 strategy to provide new and superior product offerings to expand its Active Beauty business, Givaudan, the global leader in fragrance & beauty innovation, today announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire certain cosmetic ingredients from Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), including Neossance® Squalane, the highest performant emollient, Neossance® Hemisqualane, the plant-based silicone alternative and CleanScreen, the sustainable sun protector.

Amyris Inc. stock is now -23.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMRS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.30 and lowest of $1.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.30, which means current price is +2.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 8018228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.00. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.66 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6135, while it was recorded at 1.3020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2476 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $149 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,211,189, which is approximately 7.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 18,164,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.25 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.07 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 3.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 26,187,137 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 18,591,171 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 82,363,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,141,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,977,487 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,647,099 shares during the same period.