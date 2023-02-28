Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Stock trading around $0.26 per share: What’s Next?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] traded at a low on 02/27/23, posting a -5.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals and DMK Pharmaceuticals Announce Agreement and Plan of Merger.

Combined company will have commercial products and a library of development candidates, two of which are clinical stage.

Will be under the leadership of DMK CEO, Dr. Ebrahim (Eboo) Versi MD, PhD.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4208236 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at 9.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.12%.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $41.23 million, with 149.98 million shares outstanding and 148.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 568.89K shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 4208236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has ADMP stock performed recently?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, ADMP shares gained by 34.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2086, while it was recorded at 0.2768 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2876 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1451.97 and a Gross Margin at -211.14. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.70% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,483,945, which is approximately 0.05% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,767,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.35 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly -5.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 412,780 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 521,966 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,812,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,747,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,985 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 238,026 shares during the same period.