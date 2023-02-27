why Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.00

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Boston Scientific Named a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company for 2023.

For the eighth consecutive year, Boston Scientific has been recognized on Fortune’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. Companies are selected based on nine attributes encompassing leadership, innovation, quality, social responsibility and workplace culture.

“What makes Boston Scientific so extraordinary is not only our innovative technology, but the passion, commitment and strong values that unite us,” said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. “I’m so proud of the work our employees do to help improve the lives of millions of patients and customers in communities across the globe.”.

A sum of 8910801 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.72M shares. Boston Scientific Corporation shares reached a high of $47.20 and dropped to a low of $46.4701 until finishing in the latest session at $47.01.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.3. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 72.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.50, while it was recorded at 46.71 for the last single week of trading, and 42.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 11.04%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,748 million, or 94.60% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 135,459,260, which is approximately 6.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,773,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.76 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 23.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 74,620,446 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 75,539,390 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 1,163,340,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,499,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,881,837 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 9,583,679 shares during the same period.