Wall Street Analyst Resumed NIO Inc. [NIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] price plunged by -5.01 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on February 16, 2023 that NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 1, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on March 1, 2023).

A sum of 56539378 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 48.68M shares. NIO Inc. shares reached a high of $9.515 and dropped to a low of $9.13 until finishing in the latest session at $9.30.

The one-year NIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.13.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $32 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24.30 to $12.30, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.73. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -20.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.26.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.08. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 77,202,155 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 79,679,677 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 361,255,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,137,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,777,243 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 11,080,593 shares during the same period.