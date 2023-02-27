Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -2.08% or -1.66 points to close at $78.09 with a heavy trading volume of 46655314 shares. The company report on February 22, 2023 that AMD Expands 5G Telco Market Leadership with New High-Performance and Adaptive Computing Products and Testing Services at MWC 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

── Formation of Telco Solutions testing lab with VIAVI underscores AMD 5G leadership and growing momentum with ecosystem partners including Nokia ──.

── New 4G/5G Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC digital front-end devices unveiled to expand communications opportunities and accelerate radio deployments into cost-sensitive markets ──.

It opened the trading session at $77.75, the shares rose to $78.81 and dropped to $76.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded -15.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 56.60M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 46655314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $93.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $80 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMD stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 70 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 38.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.22, while it was recorded at 77.94 for the last single week of trading, and 78.73 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +36.85. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 10.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $86,486 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.44 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.99 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 828 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 102,404,859 shares. Additionally, 866 investors decreased positions by around 99,581,383 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 905,531,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,518,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,363,440 shares, while 194 institutional investors sold positions of 10,354,652 shares during the same period.