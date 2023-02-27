VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain 2.75% so far this year. What now?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.17 during the day while it closed the day at $33.29. The company report on February 23, 2023 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

– Announces Record Financial Results Driven By 72% Full-Year Revenue Growth — Closed on $22.8 Billion of Transactions in 2022 — Establishes Guidance for Full Year 2023 -.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted share basis unless otherwise stated.

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also loss -2.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has inclined by 0.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.06% and gained 2.75% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $34.62 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 999.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 10815734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.92.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.46, while it was recorded at 33.56 for the last single week of trading, and 32.25 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,579 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,131,966, which is approximately 2.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,332,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.48 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -1.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 63,514,730 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 61,383,851 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 853,740,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 978,638,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,025,702 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,559,831 shares during the same period.