Unity Software Inc. [U] is 3.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] traded at a low on 02/24/23, posting a -6.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.61. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Company delivered $1.39B in revenue in 2022, up 25% year-over-year and exceeding guidance.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $451 million, which is up 43% from the same period in 2021 and ahead of guidance. Additionally, the company announced full-year 2022 revenue of $1.39 billion, a growth of 25% year-over-year. The company also released a Shareholder Letter with detailed financial information available at investors.unity.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18561921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unity Software Inc. stands at 8.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.57%.

The market cap for U stock reached $11.91 billion, with 299.06 million shares outstanding and 284.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.84M shares, U reached a trading volume of 18561921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unity Software Inc. [U]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $36.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for U in the course of the last twelve months was 1353.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has U stock performed recently?

Unity Software Inc. [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.28. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.84, while it was recorded at 35.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.46 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.16. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.18.

Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Unity Software Inc. [U]

There are presently around $7,427 million, or 57.30% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 34,984,419, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,009,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $829.35 million in U stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $814.28 million in U stock with ownership of nearly -0.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 35,672,784 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 47,821,126 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 167,350,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,843,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,179,209 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 27,095,912 shares during the same period.