Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock Initiated by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $47

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.79%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Uber CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 10:25am PT (1:25pm ET).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock rose by 3.12%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.65. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.28 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.55M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 19085872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $47.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $31 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 177.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.81, while it was recorded at 34.28 for the last single week of trading, and 27.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,880 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 170,878,658, which is approximately 4.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 127,602,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 billion in UBER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.93 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 6.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 547 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 169,987,647 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 133,918,497 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 1,189,499,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,493,405,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,793,402 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 32,124,578 shares during the same period.