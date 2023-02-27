Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain 51.43% so far this year. What now?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] closed the trading session at $2.65 on 02/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.28, while the highest price level was $3.28. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives European Orphan Drug Designation for TMB-001 in X-Linked Recessive Ichthyosis.

Company Progressing With Pivotal Phase 3 ASCEND Clinical Trial in the U.S., Canada, Italy, France, and Germany.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.43 percent and weekly performance of 25.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.49K shares, TMBR reached to a volume of 55738862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

TMBR stock trade performance evaluation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.59. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.30% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 19,893, which is approximately 26.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 13,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $34000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 27,059 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 90,756 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 56,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,165 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 18,301 shares during the same period.