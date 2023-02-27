TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain 3.07% so far this year. What now?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $21.84 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend.

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share, payable on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.

TEGNA Inc. represents 223.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.83 billion with the latest information. TGNA stock price has been found in the range of $21.51 to $22.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, TGNA reached a trading volume of 8411397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for TGNA stock

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.78 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.34, while it was recorded at 21.16 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.27. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93.

TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

There are presently around $4,324 million, or 91.00% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,263,652, which is approximately 5.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,487,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.97 million in TGNA stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $231.79 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 19,619,210 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 21,254,665 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 157,098,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,972,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,815,713 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,227,541 shares during the same period.