TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $18

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] jumped around 1.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.22 at the close of the session, up 8.25%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Subsea inbound of $1.5 billion; full-year orders of $6.7 billion grew 36% versus 2021.

Total Company backlog of $9.4 billion; increased 22% versus the prior year.

TechnipFMC plc stock is now 24.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTI Stock saw the intraday high of $15.62 and lowest of $13.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.30, which means current price is +34.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 11917315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 286.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.12 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.91, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +2.94. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $6,511 million, or 98.78% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 58,933,447, which is approximately 11.102% of the company’s market cap and around 1.38% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 42,290,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.66 million in FTI stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $332.14 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 5.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 82,330,960 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 84,137,627 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 261,355,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,823,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,941,207 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 11,950,578 shares during the same period.