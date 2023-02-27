Rosenblatt lifts Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $4.39 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that SiriusXM to Present at the 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Sean Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on February 28, 2023, at 2:40 pm ET at the 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. represents 3.89 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.08 billion with the latest information. SIRI stock price has been found in the range of $4.32 to $4.425.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.11M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 15184720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $5.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on SIRI stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.55 to 7.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 80.94.

Trading performance analysis for SIRI stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -25.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.22 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 3.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $1,761 million, or 10.70% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,894,317, which is approximately 2.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,016,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.52 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $106.43 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -1.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 33,106,889 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 39,250,826 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 328,679,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,036,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,662,609 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,021,730 shares during the same period.