PG&E Corporation [PCG] Stock trading around $15.78 per share: What’s Next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] gained 3.27% on the last trading session, reaching $15.78 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that PG&E Corporation Delivers on Guidance for Full-Year 2022, Updates 2023 GAAP Earnings Guidance of $0.98 to $1.13 per Diluted Share, and Reaffirms 2023 Non-GAAP Core Earnings Guidance of $1.19 to $1.23 per Diluted Share.

Recorded GAAP earnings were $0.84 per diluted share for the year and GAAP earnings were $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to losses of $(0.05) per diluted share and earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $1.10 per diluted share for the year and $0.26 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.08 (or $1.00 on a fully diluted basis) and $0.28, respectively, per diluted share for the same periods in 2021.

PG&E Corporation represents 2.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.67 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $15.257 to $15.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.32M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 22768598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $18.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCG stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 12 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 13.45 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 5.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $28,153 million, or 73.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,115,552, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 200,022,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.8 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -5.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

336 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 173,765,009 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 156,507,952 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 1,453,798,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,784,071,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,899,688 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 25,383,522 shares during the same period.