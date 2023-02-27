Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Is Currently -5.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] slipped around -0.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.55 at the close of the session, down -5.30%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Co-Founder Emmett E. McLean to Retire as Medical Properties Trust Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that Emmett E. McLean, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary, will retire from the Company effective September 1, 2023, after more than 20 years of service.

McLean turns 68 this year and plans to spend more time with his wife Catherine and family, which includes three adult children, their spouses, and two grandchildren. One of the original three founders of MPT in 2003, McLean has been an integral part of the Company’s success, overseeing the Asset Management and Underwriting, Human Resources, and IT departments for much of his time with MPT. He established numerous organizational procedures in these departments and throughout the Company that have proven to be effective. He has also been instrumental in MPT’s employee recruitment and retention programs including the introduction of various employee benefit programs. McLean has served as chair of the Company’s Charity Committee since its inception.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.17M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 24615416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $14.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.71. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -14.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.28 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 11.88 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49.

Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $5,197 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,056,198, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,410,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.48 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $384.12 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 2.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 53,888,703 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 50,418,504 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 388,333,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 492,640,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,085,876 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 9,296,457 shares during the same period.