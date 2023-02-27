Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] is 18.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a low on 02/24/23, posting a -3.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.85. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Marvell to Showcase Comprehensive 5G RAN, Transport and Core Network Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest products at MWC Barcelona 2023, the world’s largest wireless industry tradeshow.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9127158 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc. stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.11%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $38.61 billion, with 852.60 million shares outstanding and 848.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 9127158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $61.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $70 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 43.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.38, while it was recorded at 43.76 for the last single week of trading, and 46.08 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.68 and a Gross Margin at +46.24. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 18.65%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $30,937 million, or 86.10% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,977,149, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,212,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.43 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -11.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 62,897,088 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 65,621,720 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 577,004,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 705,523,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,802,002 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 14,273,646 shares during the same period.