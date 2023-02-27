Market cap of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] reaches 2.65M – now what?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNXA] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, up 49.43%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Connexa Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notice.

Additionally, as previously disclosed, on January 12, 2023, Nasdaq notified the Company that due to the resignations from the Company’s board, audit committee and compensation committee on November 17, 2022, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq’s independent director, audit committee and compensation committee requirements as set forth in Listing Rule 5605. In that regard, the Company was required to submit its plan of compliance by February 27, 2023. However, pursuant to Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(A), these deficiencies serve as additional and separate basis for delisting and the Company will be required to address these concerns before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) if it appeals the Delisting Determination.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stock is now -10.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNXA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.34 and lowest of $0.1351 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.30, which means current price is +54.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, CNXA reached a trading volume of 11780658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

How has CNXA stock performed recently?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.36. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2473, while it was recorded at 0.1975 for the last single week of trading.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.49 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] managed to generate an average of -$2,324,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.05.

Insider trade positions for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.73% of CNXA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,018,510, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 35.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 32,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in CNXA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $6000.0 in CNXA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNXA] by around 86,548 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 84,899 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 933,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,105,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNXA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,547 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 84,899 shares during the same period.