Market cap of Cingulate Inc. [CING] reaches 12.60M – now what?

Cingulate Inc. [NASDAQ: CING] price surged by 40.54 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Cingulate Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Fed/Fast Study of Lead Asset CTx-1301 for ADHD.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Primary Endpoints Demonstrate CTx-1301 Can be Taken With or Without Food.

CTx-1301 is Designed as a True, Entire Active-Day Treatment for ADHD.

A sum of 37731705 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 86.93K shares. Cingulate Inc. shares reached a high of $1.93 and dropped to a low of $1.47 until finishing in the latest session at $1.56.

The one-year CING stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.47. The average equity rating for CING stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cingulate Inc. [CING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CING shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cingulate Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

CING Stock Performance Analysis:

Cingulate Inc. [CING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.17. With this latest performance, CING shares gained by 57.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.06 for Cingulate Inc. [CING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0140, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2059 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cingulate Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -187.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.45.

Cingulate Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Cingulate Inc. [CING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.30% of CING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CING stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 34,425, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 22,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in CING stocks shares; and STERNECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in CING stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cingulate Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Cingulate Inc. [NASDAQ:CING] by around 72,259 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 224,935 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 184,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CING stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,258 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 118,926 shares during the same period.