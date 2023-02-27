Market Analysts see Toast Inc. [TOST] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] loss -5.12% on the last trading session, reaching $19.46 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Toast Announces Participation at the Morgan Stanley Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:15pm PT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

Toast Inc. represents 513.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.73 billion with the latest information. TOST stock price has been found in the range of $19.00 to $20.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 8904208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko dropped their target price from $26 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.38, while it was recorded at 19.83 for the last single week of trading, and 18.03 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.02 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $5,847 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,594,332, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,766,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $520.88 million in TOST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $465.61 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 89.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 75,330,524 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 39,734,852 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 185,400,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,466,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,477,342 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,806,092 shares during the same period.