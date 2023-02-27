Intel Corporation [INTC] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $28

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.35 during the day while it closed the day at $25.14.

Intel Corporation stock has also loss -10.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTC stock has declined by -15.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.75% and lost -4.88% year-on date.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $105.95 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.72M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 44047441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $27.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $24, while Susquehanna kept a Negative rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.85. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.64 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.05, while it was recorded at 25.98 for the last single week of trading, and 32.31 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,212 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 367,013,798, which is approximately 1.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 333,897,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.39 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.47 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,011 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 156,799,892 shares. Additionally, 1,478 investors decreased positions by around 127,384,671 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 2,270,010,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,554,194,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,794,232 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 7,887,790 shares during the same period.