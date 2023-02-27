HSBC Securities slashes price target on XPeng Inc. [XPEV] – find out why.

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] loss -7.18% on the last trading session, reaching $8.40 price per share at the time.

XPeng Inc. represents 859.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.81 billion with the latest information. XPEV stock price has been found in the range of $8.22 to $8.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.17M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 17739354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XPEV shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.40. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 9.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.17.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -16.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.68. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$419,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -7.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $1,209 million, or 33.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 18,568,521, which is approximately 16.54% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 12,054,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.26 million in XPEV stocks shares; and PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $83.33 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 40,554,944 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 115,263,969 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 11,865,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,953,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,348,002 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 44,801,751 shares during the same period.