Hecla Mining Company [HL] moved down -0.80: Why It’s Important

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $4.98 on 02/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.855, while the highest price level was $4.99. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Hecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that representatives of the Company will present and participate at multiple investor conferences.

SME 2023 Annual ConferencePhillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give the Keynote lecture at the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) in Denver, Colorado on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, where Hecla will be awarded the Murray Innovation Award for Lucky Friday’s pioneering Underhand Closed Bench mining method.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.43 percent and weekly performance of -1.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.00M shares, HL reached to a volume of 10709574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -22.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,733 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,328,352, which is approximately 6.753% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 55,225,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.02 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $212.58 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 32,877,319 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 18,678,660 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 296,476,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,032,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,652,506 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,956,675 shares during the same period.